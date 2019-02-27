'We Need to Use Wisdom and Sense to Resolve Dispute With India' - Premier Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Twitter)

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan repeats his calls on Wednesday that he is ready to cooperate with India over the Kashmir suicide bombing investigation.

"Pakistan's plan was that there should be no casualties or damage, only to show Pakistani capability," said Khan.

He added, “we need to use wisdom and sense to resolve the dispute with India”.

Pakistan's prime minister stated that both sides can't afford miscalculation with weapons they have and urged "better sense to prevail".

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu has called for a de-escalation of tensions and a resolution on the Kashmir conflict.

Cavusoglu said that he has told Pakistan that Turkey is willing to mediate between India and Pakistan.

Turkish foreign minister added that Ankara ready to play its part to ease tension between Pakistan, India.

India says it lost a combat jet and the pilot was MIA while it foiled an attack by Pakistan military planes over the disputed region of Kashmir.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said Indian planes engaged with Pakistan jets and brought one of them down.

"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," Kumar told reporters.

Pakistan has denied losing any of its planes.

Pakistan closed its airspace Wednesday, the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the military said, as fears spiked of an all-out conflict with nuclear-armed neighbour India.

The CAA tweeted that it "has officially closed its airspace until further notice", while a Pakistani military spokesman said the decision had been taken "due to the environment."

A CAA source said all airlines had been notified.

India had earlier announced it was closing several cities in India and India-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan says it captured two Indian pilots after shooting down two Indian fighter jets over Pakistan-administered Kashmir. One is in hospital, while the other is in military custody, according to officials.

Pakistan military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan does not want to escalate its crisis with India, nor does it want to go to war. He also discredited Indian media reports of Wednesday morning's incident.

"Indian media says a Pakistani F-16 was downed - but Pakistan has not used any F-16s so far, nor has any been shot down," Ghafoor said.

"Army, government and people of Pakistan have always conveyed a message of peace. Both countries have the capacity, but war is the failure of policy. Showing our will and resolve, we do not want to escalate and want to follow a path of peace. Nothing is solved through war and no conflict has ever been settled through war."

He added that the action Pakistan has taken is in "self defence."

"It is up to India now to go the way we have gone. Which is the way of peace. If they respond with aggression, we will be forced to respond," he said.

Pakistan shot down two Indian Air Force planes in its airspace in Kashmir on Wednesday, a military spokesman said, adding that one Indian pilot had been captured.

"PAF [Pakistan Air Force] shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace," tweeted military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor, adding that one aircraft had fallen in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, while the other crashed in India-administered Kashmir.

"One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating further.

An Indian air force plane crashed in India-administered Kashmir on Wednesday according to an Indian official.

Two pilots and at least one civilian were killed, according to the official.

The official says the incident occurred after at least three Pakistan combat jets entered India-administered Kashmir airspace.

The official said Indian air force jets scrambled and intercepted the Pakistan planes, which then flew back.

Pakistan's foreign ministry on Wednesday said strikes were carried out against a "non-military target" to avoid loss of life and demonstrate Pakistan's right and ability to defend itself.

"We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if force into that paradigm," the foreign ministry said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistani police said mortar shells fired by Indian troops from across the frontier in the Himalayan region of Kashmir struck homes, killing six civilians and wounding several others.

Local police official Mohammad Altaf says six people, including children, were killed Wednesday in Kotli village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Pakistani and Indian troops deployed in Kashmir often trade fire. The region is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.

Indian airline Vistara said on Wednesday it had suspended flights to four cities in the region in India and India-administered Kashmir.

"Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold," Vistara said.

The latest civilian casualties came a day after tensions escalated sharply following a pre-dawn air strike by India that New Delhi said targeted a terrorist training camp.

Pakistan says Indian warplanes dropped bombs near the town of Balakot, but there were no casualties.

The strikes were New Delhi's first on its neighbour's territory since the two countries went to war in 1971.

Earlier, India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said her country wants to avoid any "further escalation of the situation."

She stressed during a visit to China on Wednesday that "no military installations were targeted" in the air raid, describing the operation as a "pre-emptive strike" to prevent another attack in India by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group.

Tuesday's air raid came after India threatened retaliation over the February 14 suicide bombing, claimed by JeM, that killed 40 Indian troops in India-administered Kashmir.

This article has been adapted from its original source.