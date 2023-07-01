Weapons seized in operation Claw-Lock targeting PKK

ALBAWABA - The Ministry of National Defense has reported a significant seizure of weapons during the search and sweep operation known as Operation Claw-Lock.

Conducted in the northern region of Iraq, the operation targeted the PKK terrorist organization. In their efforts to dismantle the group's hideouts, the Turkish Armed Forces discovered and confiscated a range of firearms.

According to official statements, the seized weapons include two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 rifles equipped with detachable stocks, one DShK heavy machine gun, and one 14.5 mm DShK barrel. These findings highlight the determination and success of the Turkish Armed Forces in combating terrorism and ensuring the security of the region.

Operation Claw-Lock serves as a crucial step in eliminating the PKK's presence and safeguarding the stability of the affected areas. The operation's efforts to conduct thorough search and sweep activities have resulted in the seizure of these dangerous weapons, limiting the organization's ability to carry out acts of violence.

The Ministry of National Defense continues to emphasize the importance of such operations in neutralizing terrorist threats and maintaining peace in the region. The successful outcome of Operation Claw-Lock underscores the commitment and effectiveness of the Turkish security forces in their ongoing fight against terrorism.