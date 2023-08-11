West African military leaders to hold urgent meeting in response to Niger coup

ALBAWABA - In a quick response to the recent coup in Niger, military leaders in West Africa are scheduled to hold an emergency summit in Ghana tomorrow.

The move comes as tensions escalate in the aftermath of a coup in which the military overthrew the government in Niger.

This came after the coup d'état in Niger, where the leaders of the takeover announced the formation of a new government. This development follows a strong appeal from the West African bloc, urging the military council to stop the coup and restore stability.

Tinubu's remarks also underlined the West African leaders' unwavering commitment to democratic principles, human rights, and the general welfare of the people of Niger.