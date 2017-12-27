Stop Calling West Bank 'Occupied': US Ambassador to Israel
US ambassador to Israel David Friedman (C) and Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch (R) pray at the Western Wall in the old city of Jerusalem al-Quds on May 15, 2017. (AFP)
Follow >
Click here to add Department of State as an alert
Disable alert for Department of State,
Click here to add Israel Broadcasting Corporation as an alert
Disable alert for Israel Broadcasting Corpor ...,
Click here to add Jerusalem as an alert
Disable alert for Jerusalem,
Click here to add West Bank as an alert
Disable alert for West Bank
U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman recently asked the State Department to cease using the term “occupied” in official documents to describe Israel’s control of the West Bank, Israel Broadcasting Corporation reported Tuesday.
The State Department objected to the request but agreed to discuss the matter soon due to “high-level” pressure.
No explanation has been provided by the U.S. or Israel on the matter.
Friedman was a controversial candidate for U.S. ambassador due to his support for illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank as well as derogatory statements made against liberal Jewish groups.
International law views the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as “occupied territory” and considers all Jewish settlements there to be illegal.
Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem might eventually serve as the capital of an independent state.
- 'Trump the Kunafeh': Palestinians See the Funny Side
- Bethlehem to Receive Pence 'With Shoes' in Response to Trump
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Israel's Gains from Vittorio's death Won't stop the intellectual intifada
- Palestinian Authority calls on Trump to put a stop to Israel’s illegal annexation in the West Bank
- EU, U.S Call Sharon To Stop Military Actions; Raids in Gaza and West Bank Continue
- Rumsfeld blasts PA, declines to call Israel evacuate settlements, refers to West Bank as ''so-called occupied territory'
- Burst Scarlett's bubble: Oxfam asked to Drop Johansson as Ambassador for Promoting Settlement Product