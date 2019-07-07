What is Being 'Hatched up' by Syria and Oman?

Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad held talks in Damascus on Sunday with Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi, according to Oman's official news agency.

The talks dealt with bilateral relations and efforts aimed at restoring regional security and stability, the agency said.

No further details were provided by Omani or Syrian authorities.

Unlike most Arab states that cut ties with Syria following the regime's deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011, Oman has maintained its relations with Damascus.





Last year, then-Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir arrived in Damascus as the first Arab leader to visit the country since 2011.

Al-Bashir was removed from power by the Sudanese military in April following months of protests against his 30-year rule.

This article has been adapted from its original source.