What to do About The African Crisis?

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with Chairman of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki. (AFP/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Egyptian Presidency Disable alert for Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Disable alert for African Union Follow >

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with Chairman of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki on Sunday to discuss the crises facing Africa, through the African Union’s policies of reconstruction and development during the post-crisis stage.

Egyptian Presidency’s Spokesperson Bassam Radi stated that Sisi was looking forward to ongoing cooperation with the commission and enhancing joint African work in all fields during Egypt’s presidency of the AU.

He added that Sisi underlined the importance of achieving development in regional and economic integration, peace and security, the AU’s institutional reformation, and cooperation with international partners.

Radi added that the meeting tackled developments of the African crisis including Libyan issues, the problem of asylum and forced displacement in Africa, and preparations of the African Summit in Niger.

The African countries selected Egypt to preside over the African Union during the coming 31st session to be held in 2019 as appreciation to the vital role of Egypt in the African continent under leadership of President Sisi.

This article has been adapted from its original source.