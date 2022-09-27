What do The Two Sudans Want to Cooperate With The UN About?

Sudan and South Sudan have vowed to cooperate with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Abyei (UNISFA), stressing the importance of peace and stability in the disputed oil-producing region.

South Sudan’s Vice President for Services Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol and the chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan made the assurances while addressing the 77th UN General Assembly last week.

Both leaders agreed to cooperate and work together to put a model for peace and development through improving the oil fields, including those in the disputed region.

South Sudan has rejected Morocco’s request for it to severe diplomatic ties with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, saying it supports the position of the African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) on the matter. https://t.co/OZMxKxi2pJ pic.twitter.com/YF83Hw33L2 — Sudan Tribune (@SudanTribune_EN) September 25, 2022

Al-Burhan, at a meeting with the UN Secretary General, reviewed the overall developments in Sudan and progress of the country’s political transition process.

He affirmed the Sudan Armed Forces’ (SAF) withdrawal from the political process.

For his part, the UN Secretary General affirmed the world body’s support for Sudan’s efforts towards democratic transformation, praising the decision of the head of the Sovereign Council to keep the armed forces away from politics.

He called on the Sudanese political forces to agree on the formation of a civilian government to lead the country during the transitional period.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan in 2011 following a self-determination referendum.

In 2012, Sudan and South Sudan signed nine agreements in Addis Ababa, including an oil deal stipulating transitional financial arrangements that include transit and export fees of South Sudanese oil through Sudan’s territory. The border issue represents one of the biggest obstacles hindering the settlement of differences between the two nations, revolving around five border areas, including Abyei.

