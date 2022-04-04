What Happens After The Pakistani National Assembly is Dissolved?

Pakistan will start gearing up for fresh elections in the next 90 days, a legal expert said on Sunday after the country's president dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister, Imran Khan.

According to the Pakistani Constitution, the new elections will be held under a caretaker prime minister, Karachi-based legal expert Ismat Mehdi told Anadolu Agency.

Khan and the leader of the country's opposition will jointly pick the caretaker premier, he said, explaining that the government and opposition will propose three candidates each, with one to be picked for the post.

However, if the two sides cannot agree on a name, the matter will go to a parliamentary committee, which comprises of Treasury and opposition lawmakers, and remains functional despite the assembly's dissolution.

If the parliamentary committee also cannot reach a consensus, the Election Commission of Pakistan will do the job.

If all else fails, then the country's Supreme Court will eventually appoint the caretaker prime minister.

Until the appointment of the caretaker premier, the incumbent prime minister will continue to serve.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's top court has prevented the political parties and state institutions from taking any "unconstitutional step" following the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing until Monday to take up petitions filed by opposition leaders against the dissolution of National Assembly.