What Possible Steps The EU Can Take to Prevent Israeli Annexation?

Foreign ministers from 11 European countries have demanded the European Union (EU) provide a quick list of possible actions to stop Israel from annexing parts of the occupied West Bank.

In a letter addressed Friday to the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, the top officials asked for the potential “legal consequences” for Israel over its annexation move.

The letter was signed by foreign ministers from Belgium, Ireland, Italy, France, Malta, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Finland.

“We understand that this is a sensitive issue and timing is important, but time is also short. We are concerned that the window to deter annexation is fast closing,” the letter said.

These ministers first demanded responses to an Israeli annexation during an unofficial meeting with Borrell on May 15.

During the meeting, Borrell ordered his staff to prepare a list of possible responses in what is known as an “options paper.” However, ministers stated that the document hasn’t been completed yet.

The possible Israeli annexation by Israel of parts of the West Bank remains a matter of “grave concern for the EU and its member states,” according to the letter.

“Israel’s annexation of parts of the occupied Palestinian territory would be a breach of international law,” it said, adding that it is important to have “clarity on the legal and political implications of annexation.”

The ministers requested a paper, drafted in close consultation with the Commission, that provides an overview of the EU-Israel relations, an analysis of the legal consequences of annexation, as well as a list of possible actions in response to it, including the automatic triggers of all EU-Israeli agreements and the respective responsibilities of the Commission.

They indicated that such an options paper would also contribute to the efforts to deter annexation.

This article has been adapted from its original source.