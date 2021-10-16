When Will Iran Get Back to The Nuclear Talks?

  1. Home
October 16th, 2021
ALBAWABA – Iran, Europe and the other world powers maybe starting nuclear talks again after a long hiatus. The agreement was achieved during a visit by the Deputy Director of the EU Action Service Enrique Mora to Tehran, Thursday, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the West over the timetable to resume the Vienna talks according to Tehran Times.

Mora met with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri the daily said and discussed bilateral relations, regional issues and developments in Yemen and Afghanistan. The talks have been on hold since June, waiting no doubt for the handover to talk place of the new Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi but there is much foot-dragging.

Although the Iranians have been blamed for this Bagheri told The Iranian daily that Tehran is always ready for serious negotiations that result in a practical agreement and not merely a paper agreement as emphasized by Foreign Ministry in Tehran.

Before he arrived in Tehran Mora Tweeted that he would “raise the urgency of resuming the talks according to AFP.

And as reported by Anadolu news Iran is ready to resume talks with world powers in Vienna on reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement but at the moment it is still in the process of reviewing earlier rounds of negotiations that is nearly being concluded. The next round of talks between Tehran and the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal is likely to be held in the Austrian capital before the end of this month, sources told Anadolu Agency.

However, the new conservative government in Tehran has conditioned the success of talks on the US willingness to lift sanctions and return to the deal.

There is much speculation that Bagheri will be appointed to lead the talks, replacing Abbas Aragchi, who has taken up a new role as advisor to the new Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Abdollahian.

Bagheri is known as a hardliner, who has been a strong critic of the nuclear deal and negotiations undertaken by the previous administration.

Pertinently, the deal clinched in July 2015 between Iran and the world powers, was abandoned by the US in May 2018, followed by reinstatement of sanctions.

In response, Iran has taken many measures since 2019 to scale back its commitments under the deal, sparking tensions with the US and Europe the Turkish news agency reported.

