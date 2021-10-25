Where is Abdalla Hamdok? Sudanese Want to Know Where Their PM is Being Held

ALBAWABA - Reports of a military coup in Sudan is rife. The military has taken over the government and arrested the civilian members of the so-called Transitional Sovereignty Council. People are condemning what is happening all over the social media.

Sudanese general says the joint civilian-military government has been dissolved.@nimaelbagir Where is Sudan’s prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok?https://t.co/GNkhNq0pBz pic.twitter.com/5oCkLGtfm1 — Fasika ZeWolkait 💚💛❤️ (@FasikaZewolkait) October 25, 2021

According to UPI report the military, Monday detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in an apparent coup, officials said.



The Ministry of Culture and Information said in a Facebook post Hamdok was detained by joint military forces inside his home from where he told the public in a statement to take to the streets in opposition.

What's happening in Sudan and where is Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok? 👇https://t.co/vpuOgFNz1D — Aerami Ixora Stome 🦋🇲🇲🇰🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aerami_stome) October 25, 2021

After refusing to endorse the coup, the military arrested Hamdok and moved him to an unknown location, the ministry added.



After his arrest the head of Sudan’s ruling military council, Gen. Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the transitional sovereign council and government according to the Turkish based news agency.

What's happening in Sudan and where is Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok?https://t.co/QP0qQ7aI42 — The National (@TheNationalNews) October 25, 2021

In a televised speech al-Burhan said he is suspending some provisions of the

constitutional document outlining political transition in Sudan.



Shortly afterwards the social media began asking questions demanding what happened to the prime minister and his wife. Many just posted "where is Sudan's prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok.



Another added "we want proof of his life. We want to know they’re safe. We want them released."

And another put it this way: The Prime Minister has been kidnapped by the coup forces and added the head of the ruling military council had taken this step on his own alone. The leaders of the coup are being called putschists and people across the Sudan are demanding that Premier Hamdok and the rest of the ministers be set free.



The Sudanese Foreign Minister is still free. She says that the "the door is still open for a peaceful solution through dialogue". The writer of the post asks if she has told the military that and does she know where Hamdok and his wife has been moved?

#Sudan Foreign Minister Mariam al-Sadiq tells Saudi-owned tv that “door is still open for a peaceful solution through dialogue.” Has she told this to the military? Does she know where Hamdok and his wife have been moved? https://t.co/J0gAmnuc9U — Amal Hamdan (@amalhamdanelex) October 25, 2021



The Sudanese street is up in arms. They will not accept the coup with nationwide protests just beginning.

