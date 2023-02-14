  1. Home
White House reveals possible truth about three objects

Published February 14th, 2023 - 07:52 GMT
U.S. President Joe Biden walks to Marine One for a departure from the South Lawn of the White House on July 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP

ALBAWABA - White House said that the three objects, which were shot down in the past days, were "benign" and could be commercial balloons, despite that they had reached areas of the federal government since they were shot down over the past several days.

The strategic communication coordinator at the National Security Council, John Kirby revealed: "The intelligence community’s considering as a leading explanation that these could just be balloons tied to some commercial or benign purpose."

According to the White House, in the beginning, the three objects were shot down as they were marked dangerous or could have originated from a hostile state or even from outer space. But, they turned out to be harmless.

Kirby highlighted the possibility that the objects could belong to the U.S. government, adding that there is no indication they were connected to China’s spy balloon program, which was shot down earlier this month, CNN reported.

The country's Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also confirmed that the U.S. had not been able to retrieve the objects as they are in "difficult terrain." He maintained that it will take some time, but "we'll get them eventually."

