Who is to Blame For The Syrian Catastrophe?

To mark 10 years of conflict in Syria, EU lawmakers have held a debate on the current state of play. Many in the European Parliament point the finger at President Bashar al-Assad.

However, others say the West and its regional allies are to blame for the misery inflicted on the people of Syria.

The parliament debate heard that half-a-million people have died in the conflict. Millions were displaced within the country and millions more felt they had no other option but to flee to other nations, becoming refugees.

Some legislators say EU sanctions against the Syrian Government are fuelling crippling poverty.

Calls are being made on EU countries to take in more Syrian refugees. The point was also made by one lawmakers that arms supplied by the West to anti-government fighters in Syria found their way into the hands of Daesh terrorists. This led to unthinkable suffering for ordinary citizens.

However, the European Union insists its position is the correct one. Several lawmakers suggest the EU should rethink that idea.

It was suggested during the debate that it's time for the EU to commence diplomatic relations with President al-Assad. Many experts agree with this assertion. Political commentators say the only way EU foreign policy towards Syria will change is if Washington's changes first.

