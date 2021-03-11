  1. Home
Who is to Blame For The Syrian Catastrophe?

A Syrian child poses atop a stack of neutralised shells at a metal scrapyard
A Syrian child poses atop a stack of neutralised shells at a metal scrapyard on the outskirts of Maaret Misrin town in the northwestern Idlib province, on March 10, 2021. A Syrian family who was displaced from the village of Latamneh in Hama's northern countryside 4 years ago, has found a source of income in collecting and selling metal scrap, including unexploded ordnance shells and spent ammunition casings, a business all family participates in. AAREF WATAD / AFP
However, the European Union insists its position is the correct one. Several lawmakers suggest the EU should rethink that idea.

To mark 10 years of conflict in Syria, EU lawmakers have held a debate on the current state of play. Many in the European Parliament point the finger at President Bashar al-Assad.

However, others say the West and its regional allies are to blame for the misery inflicted on the people of Syria.

The parliament debate heard that half-a-million people have died in the conflict. Millions were displaced within the country and millions more felt they had no other option but to flee to other nations, becoming refugees.

Some legislators say EU sanctions against the Syrian Government are fuelling crippling poverty.

Calls are being made on EU countries to take in more Syrian refugees. The point was also made by one lawmakers that arms supplied by the West to anti-government fighters in Syria found their way into the hands of Daesh terrorists. This led to unthinkable suffering for ordinary citizens.

It was suggested during the debate that it's time for the EU to commence diplomatic relations with President al-Assad. Many experts agree with this assertion. Political commentators say the only way EU foreign policy towards Syria will change is if Washington's changes first.

