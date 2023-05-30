Who kidnapped Saudi man in Beirut?

ALBAWABA - a Saudi local media outlet revealed initial, unconfirmed reports claiming that a Lebanese drug dealer was linked to the kidnapping of a Saudi man in Beirut.

Al-Ekhbariya TV said that Initial unofficial reports showed that "Ali Zuaiter", nicknamed "Abu Basla", who is known for being the most famous drug dealer in Lebanon, was involved in the kidnapping incident of the Saudi man Mashari Al-Mutairi.

The reporter said that Ali Zuaiter is likely involved in the kidnapping of the Saudi man who was later freed during an operation carried out by the Lebanese army forces.

The reporter said that the information about Zuaiter's involvement in the kidnapping is still unconfirmed or official. However, he is a very wanted man who the Lebanese army carried out 10 raids to arrest the drug dealer but failed.

فيديو | مراسلة #الإخبارية: التحقيقات تشير إلى تورط "علي زعيتر" الملقب بـ "أبو سلة" أكبر تاجر مخدرات في لبنان باختطاف "مشاري المطيري"#النشرة_الأولى pic.twitter.com/WgL7ze5yx4 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) May 30, 2023

Al-Mutairi, who works as an administrative employee in the Saudi Arabian Airlines’ Beirut office, is now under the protection of the Army Intelligence Office in Hermel.

Lebanese officials announced that the Saudi man was abducted at about midnight on Saturday on the road leading to the city's Rafic Hariri International Airport.

In detail, Seven people stole two cars and carried out the kidnapping attack on Saturday night in Beirut.

The Lebanese army identified four of the attackers and raided their homes resulting in arresting 12 people in the Al-Sharawneh neighborhood in Baalbek and Chtaura.