Who Killed JFK? The US Reveals More Documents

US President Joe Biden released secret documents Wednesday concerning the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) published nearly 1,500 confidential documents about the assassination, which include memos by CIA officers in the aftermath of the murder.

The NARA said on its website that it was "processing previously withheld John F. Kennedy assassination-related records to comply with" Biden's request to disclose the records by Dec. 15.



"The National Archives has posted records online to comply with these requirements," said the government agency.

Most of the documents are about Lee Harvey Oswald, Kennedy's assassin. According to researchers, the release will not change the perception about Kennedy’s death because they believe previously classified documents do not shed light on the killing.

The former president was killed by Oswald on Nov. 22, 1963, while riding in his motorcade in Dallas, Texas.

As a result of an investigation, then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren concluded Oswald acted alone in the assassination.

The probe drew criticism for allegedly being incomplete and a commission was set up in Congress that later declared the assassination could be a conspiracy.

