Who is Winning The War in Nagorno-Karabakh?

Azerbaijan's army on Tuesday destroyed two ammunition depots belonging to the Armenian army in an operation launched to protect its territories.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said its army destroyed two ammunition depots of the Armenian armed forces located near Khankendi.

A video footage of the operation was also shared with the public.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Fresh clashes erupted on Sept. 27, and since then Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct. 10.

While world powers have called for a sustainable cease-fire, Turkey has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

This article has been adapted from its original source.