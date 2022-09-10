Why Are Suicide Rates Soaring in The Arab World?

  1. Home
Published September 10th, 2022 - 10:22 GMT
Suicides
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed on 10 September to stop the soaring rates of suicide in the world. 

In the Arab world the rates of suicides are also spiking and in particular the rates of those taking away their lives is most in Egypt especially among young people.

The issue is trending on the social media. 

According to the World Health Organization about 703000 people in the world take away their lives and that's why a day was designated to try to rid society of this phenomenon through increasing awareness about the need to prevent suicide.

The issue of suicide have been increasing in almost all of the Arab country and netizens have long been talking about the growing trends whether in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt and other countries.

What is disturbing as well the phenomenon is happening across all sectors such as Jordan:

In Lebanon:

The issue is currently in the news and not just because of the WSPD and disturbing is the fact its being done by young people. 

There is clear need for help. 

 

