Why Are Suicide Rates Soaring in The Arab World?

ALBAWABA - World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed on 10 September to stop the soaring rates of suicide in the world.

In the Arab world the rates of suicides are also spiking and in particular the rates of those taking away their lives is most in Egypt especially among young people.

خبر مؤلم من منظمة الصحة العالمية : في اليوم العالمي للانتحار.. #مصر الأعلى ارتفاعا في حالات الانتحار بين الشباب بالبلدان العربية.. ما هي الأسباب؟ وكيف نعالج هذه الظاهرة المرعبة التي تخالف الدين والعقيدة والفطرة الإنسانية ؟ pic.twitter.com/IGuiRd3Tr0 — A Mansour أحمد منصور (@amansouraja) September 10, 2022

The issue is trending on the social media.

في اليوم العالمي للوقاية من الانتحار.. ظاهرة مقلقة في العالم العربي والأرقام صادمة



التفاصيل: https://t.co/hLdzTu0w2Q



حمل تطبيق الرابعة

تجربة جديدة لمتابعة الاخبارhttps://t.co/QLg4qXSrAD pic.twitter.com/I7PsZIbmYl — قناة الرابعة - Al Rabiaa TV (@alrabiaatv) September 10, 2022

According to the World Health Organization about 703000 people in the world take away their lives and that's why a day was designated to try to rid society of this phenomenon through increasing awareness about the need to prevent suicide.

اليوم العالمي للوقاية من الانتحار.. ظاهرة "مقلقة" في العالم العربي وأرقام "صادمة" في لبنان https://t.co/LIwICURsc4 #السياسة#لبنان — Elsiyasa | السياسة (@elsiyasa) September 10, 2022

The issue of suicide have been increasing in almost all of the Arab country and netizens have long been talking about the growing trends whether in Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt and other countries.

26 ألف حالة في 2021 فقط .. ما لا تعرفه عن الانتحار في العالم العربي 📺https://t.co/Fa1E94MYys — مجلة المجتمع (@mugtama) August 18, 2022

What is disturbing as well the phenomenon is happening across all sectors such as Jordan:

طبيبة انتحرت في الأردن.

خبراء الطب النفسي في كل العالم: الاكتئاب يقود للانتحار، الانتحار يسبب ٢٪ من موت الشباب، ارتفاع نسب الاكتئاب بين الأطباء المقيمين.

الشعب العربي والأردني: فش سبب للانتحار إلا قلة الدين! — ‏﮼نور (@NourTI24) August 25, 2022

In Lebanon:

The issue is currently in the news and not just because of the WSPD and disturbing is the fact its being done by young people.

وشدد على أن "العالم العربي تتزايد فيه حالات الانتحار، حيث أن هناك 700 ألف حالة انتحار عالميا وأعلى حالات الانتحار في السودان ومصر والعراق والمغرب ولبنان وأعمار المنتحرين تتراوح بين 18 و25 عاما". pic.twitter.com/I8fnAe4GBs — Akhbar Al Aan أخبار الآن (@akhbar) June 21, 2022

There is clear need for help.