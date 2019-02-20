Why Does Israeli Premier Keep Traveling to Moscow?

Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, in Jerusalem on February 18 2019. (AFP/ File)

The planned meeting in Moscow on Thursday between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Syria has been postponed, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday morning.

No reason for the postponement was given, though it led to speculation that it had to do with the political situation in Israel and Thursday's deadline for party mergers.

The announcement said that it was agreed upon by both sides.

Netanyahu will speak by phone on Thursday morning with Putin, and a new date will be scheduled in the coming days.

The prime minister was originally scheduled to leave for Moscow on Wednesday evening.

This would have been the first meeting since the two leaders met on the sidelines of a ceremony in Paris in November marking the hundredth anniversary to the end of World War I.

In September, ties between the two countries were strained when Syria downed a Russian spy plane after an Israeli air attack, and Moscow blamed Israel for being indirectly responsible.

