Why is France Engaged in 'Multiple Contacts' on Lebanon's Southern Border?

France is engaged in "multiple contacts" aimed at averting an escalation of hostilities on Lebanon's southern border between the Shia movement HizbAllah and the Israeli army, the French foreign ministry said Sunday.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri earlier Sunday urged France and the United States to "intervene" to calm the tensions, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron had spoken by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani "in recent days".

"France has engaged in multiple contacts in the region since the incidents of August 25 with the aim of averting an escalation," the foreign ministry spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We are in permanent contact with all the Lebanese actors," she said. "France will pursue efforts in this direction and asks all to assume their responsibilities to quickly restore calm."





Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire along the Lebanese border on Sunday after a week of rising tensions, but no casualties were reported following the brief flare-up and UN officials immediately urged restraint.

Israel said it responded with around 100 artillery shells after Hezbollah fired two or three anti-tank missiles at a battalion headquarters and military ambulance, hitting both.

Israeli officials refuted Hizballah claims that it had killed and wounded those inside the military vehicle, saying there were no casualties.

