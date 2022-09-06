Why Has Pope Francis Cancelled Trip to Moscow , Kiev?

Pope Francis will not be able to visit Moscow and Kyiv to meet with Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, on his doctor’s orders due to a knee problem, he told CNN Portugal in an interview on Monday.



In an excerpt published on the channel’s website, Francis was asked about his previously announced plans to visit Ukraine and Russia following his recent trip to Canada to foster dialogue for the end of hostilities between the two countries.

"Now I cannot go because after the trip to Canada there’s been a bit of a setback with the knee recovery and the doctor banned it, saying ‘Before Kazakhstan you cannot travel,'" Francis said.

As the war settles into a bloody stalemate, Pope Francis may just be the diplomat that Ukraine and Russia need.



"But I have been maintaining contact over the telephone Among all of us, something could be done. I’m following (the situation) with my pain and my prayers. But the situation is really tragic," he said.

"I always believe that by having a dialogue, we advance."