Albawaba - Kings have the privilege of a birthday, along with the responsibilities of the crown. This annual event showcases a magnificent London family oath parade.

While Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her official birthday in June, her actual birthday was in April.

Why does King Charles III have two birthdays?

The unpredictability of the British weather leads to two birthdays for the Kings. Ceremonies are held outdoors in the summer months for better weather. If their actual birthday is outside that period, the second celebration will take place in June.

(Britain's King Charles III attends the King's Birthday Parade. Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)

When are soldiers of color?

Trooping the Color celebrates the King's official birthday. This historic parade includes soldiers, horses, and musicians marching from Buckingham Palace along the Mall.

The event features RAF flying and a ceremony of honor with the Royal Family.

When is King Charles birthday?

The King's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, took place today, June 17, at 10:30 am.It is worth noting that King Charles III's actual birthday is on November 14th.

The public can watch the parade along the Mall, and tickets for the stands are allocated by public ballot.