Why Might Bahrain be The Next to Normalize With Israel?

Director of Israel’s spy agency Mossad Yossi Cohen has held a telephone conversation with Bahraini Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifah, triggering speculation that Manama will be the next to normalize relations with Tel Aviv after Abu Dhabi.

Israel’s Channel 12 news reported on Saturday that the phone call took place in recent days, without elaborating on its details.

The news of the telephone conversation between Cohen and the Bahraini premier was cleared for publication by the Israeli military censor.

The report cited unspecified “signs” that Bahrain was seeking to be next in line after the UAE to establish full diplomatic ties with the Israeli regime and that a declaration to this effect was expected soon.

It further highlighted a report by Bahrain’s official news agency that the Bahraini prime minister had left the Persian Gulf country for a “private visit” abroad, speculating that this could be linked to the normalization bid.

In a joint statement issued by the White House on Thursday, Israel and the UAE announced that they had “agreed to the full normalization of relations.”

Delegations from Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, t

ourism, direct flights, security and the establishment of reciprocal embassies, the statement read.

The UAE-Israel deal marks the third such agreement the occupying regime has struck with an Arab country after Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994).

Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah spoke with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed on Saturday, expressing Manama’s support for the UAE-Israel normalization.

“This historic step will contribute to strengthening stability and peace in the region,” the Bahraini government claimed.

Meanwhile, Rabbi Mark Schneier, special advisor to the Bahraini king, said that he expected "one or two" other Persian Gulf states to follow in the footsteps of the UAE by 2021.

"I think Bahrain will be next," he told the Israeli Kan public broadcaster.

Besides Bahrain, Oman, Morocco and Sudan are other likely candidates to reach an agreement with Tel Aviv, reports say.

Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen told Channel 13 news on Saturday that he believed Sudan would be the next to forge ties with Israel.

Morocco wants US recognition of West Sahara in return for Israeli normalization

Quoting unnamed US officials, Kan reported that Morocco was seen as a likely candidate to establish formal diplomatic contacts with Israel as it already has tourism and trade ties with the regime.

In exchange, the report noted, Rabat was seeking American recognition of its sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory.

A report in February by Israeli Channel 13 news said prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to arrange a three-way agreement between Tel Aviv, Rabat and Washington, but the administration of US President Donald had yet to clear it.

Mossad head due in UAE next week

Another Channel 12 report said the Mossad director will lead an official delegation in a visit to the UAE early next week to discuss the details of a normalization deal.

Cohen is expected to meet with senior Emirati officials during the trip.

The Trump-brokered normalization agreement will be signed there, ahead of a formal meeting between Emirati and Israeli leaders in upcoming weeks.

This article has been adapted from its original source.