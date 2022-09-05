Why Won't Israel Come Clean, Say Its Soldier Killed Shireen Abu Akleh?

The family of veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh on Monday rejected Israeli findings into her killing and called for an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Israeli inquiry into Shireen Abu Akleh killing draws condemnation | Israel-Palestine conflict News https://t.co/1fKHX3eRff — Onlynews24 (@jamelmilano18) September 5, 2022

The Israeli army said earlier Monday that the Palestinian journalist was likely killed by "wrong" gunfire from an Israeli soldier, citing a "high possibility" that the reporter was killed by "wrong gunfire" from soldiers shooting at Palestinian gunmen during clashes.

In a statement, Abu Akleh’s family accused the Israeli government and army “of attempting to obscure the truth and avoid responsibility” for the reporter’s death.

Israeli military admits Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli fire​​​​, but won't charge soldiers https://t.co/RxIBt1gxYH — Shehzad Younis (@shehzadyounis) September 5, 2022

"We've known for over four months now that an Israeli soldier shot and killed Shireen as countless investigations conducted by CNN, the Associated Press, the New York Times, Al Jazeera, Al-Haq, B'tselem, the United Nations, and others have all concluded,” it said. “And yet, as expected, Israel has refused to take responsibility for murdering Shireen.

"Our family is not surprised by this outcome since it's obvious to anyone that Israeli war criminals cannot investigate their own crimes. However, we remain deeply hurt, frustrated, and disappointed,” the statement said.

Top story: Israeli Military Admits 'Highly Probable' Soldier Mistakenly Killed Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh - Israel News - https://t.co/n6CXNQt0a3 https://t.co/DEbHbv5WNr, see more https://t.co/THqghsFqUz — Big Homie Promotions (@Bighomiepromo) September 5, 2022

“As Israel is unable to bring itself to accountability, we demand a comprehensive investigation by the ICC,” the family added.

Abu Akleh was killed on May 11, and the Palestinian Health Ministry said she was shot in the head while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Israel military says 'high possibility' Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh killed by one of its soldiers https://t.co/62UM3tTysf via @Yahoo — Jamal (@jamalaladil) September 5, 2022

Several leading media agencies, including Al Jazeera, CNN, Associated Press, Washington Post, and the New York Times, conducted their own investigations, which all came to an end that Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli bullet.