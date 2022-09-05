  1. Home
Why Won't Israel Come Clean, Say Its Soldier Killed Shireen Abu Akleh?

Published September 5th, 2022 - 04:48 GMT
Killed by an Israeli bullet: Shireen Abu Akleh (AFP File Photo)

The family of veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh on Monday rejected Israeli findings into her killing and called for an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Israeli army said earlier Monday that the Palestinian journalist was likely killed by "wrong" gunfire from an Israeli soldier, citing a "high possibility" that the reporter was killed by "wrong gunfire" from soldiers shooting at Palestinian gunmen during clashes.

In a statement, Abu Akleh’s family accused the Israeli government and army “of attempting to obscure the truth and avoid responsibility” for the reporter’s death.

"We've known for over four months now that an Israeli soldier shot and killed Shireen as countless investigations conducted by CNN, the Associated Press, the New York Times, Al Jazeera, Al-Haq, B'tselem, the United Nations, and others have all concluded,” it said. “And yet, as expected, Israel has refused to take responsibility for murdering Shireen.

"Our family is not surprised by this outcome since it's obvious to anyone that Israeli war criminals cannot investigate their own crimes. However, we remain deeply hurt, frustrated, and disappointed,” the statement said.

“As Israel is unable to bring itself to accountability, we demand a comprehensive investigation by the ICC,” the family added.

Abu Akleh was killed on May 11, and the Palestinian Health Ministry said she was shot in the head while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Several leading media agencies, including Al Jazeera, CNN, Associated Press, Washington Post, and the New York Times, conducted their own investigations, which all came to an end that Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli bullet.

