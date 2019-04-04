Will The British PM Get Another Brexit Delay?

A pro-Brexit campaigner displays placards in Westminster, central London on April 3, 2019. (ISABEL INFANTES / AFP)

British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that she will ask the European Union for another short extension to the deadline imposed on her country for leaving the bloc as efforts for passing a divorce deal in the parliament have hit a snag.

May said in a televised statement from her office on Tuesday that the short delay to Brexit will be meant to ensure that Britain will avoid a disorderly exit from the EU on April 12.

“So we will need a further extension ..., one that is as short as possible and which ends when we pass a deal. And we need to be clear what such an extension is for, to ensure we leave in a timely and orderly way,” May said.

The British premier, whose draft Brexit deal with the EU was rejected in the House of Commons for a third time on Friday, said she will also sit down with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to break the impasse in parliament.

“Today I am taking action to break the logjam. I am offering to sit down with the leader of the opposition and to try to agree a plan that we would both stick to ensure that we leave the European Union and that we do so with a deal,” she said.

The announcement comes a day after lawmakers in the Commons failed to agree on a series of alternative options to May’s Brexit deal. It also comes amid rumors that the government is looking for a way to submit its Brexit agreement to the parliament for a fourth vote.

