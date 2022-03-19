Will Iraq Ever Elect a New President?

A member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said Saturday no consensus has been reached on the candidate for the country’s presidency.

"So far, there is no agreement between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and KDP,” Majid Shankali told the state news agency INA.

The Kurdish politician said KDP’s candidate Reber Ahmed “is the closest candidate to be elected president."

Iraq to delay selection of a new president, prolonging political stand-off – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/OGcXYHQGLa — Newpaper24 (@newpaper24) March 18, 2022

The Parliament has set March 26 as a date to elect a new president.

There are 33 candidates vying for the post, including Reber Ahmed on the KDP ticket and Barham Salih Ahmed of the PUK.

Last month, the Iraqi parliament failed to elect a new president amid a boycott of most parliamentary blocs due to differences over presidential candidates and the government formation.

The election of a president is an important step towards forming a new government following the Oct. 10 parliamentary elections.

Under a political norm since 2006, a Kurd is elected for Iraq’s presidency, while a Sunni heads the parliament, and a Shia takes the prime minister position.

