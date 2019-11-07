Will The Islamists Ennahda be Able to Form The Next Cabinet in Tunisia?

In anticipation of the Independent High Authority for Elections announcing the final results of the parliamentary elections, the countdown starts for forming a new government, presided by the Ennahda party.

The party, which came first in the parliamentary elections, is aware that it will face the ‘dilemma’ of consulting with the partners in the ruling coalition and will be hindered by tough conditions set by some parties to participate in the government.

For instance, Youssef Chahed's Tahya Tounes hinged its participation to Ennahda waiving the premiership.

However, it's not the only party that sat conditions, which were seen impassable by the Ennahda party. Other parties demanded as well Ennahda giving up the premiership such as the Heart of Tunisia and the People's Movement.





Amid these obstacles and conditions, Ennahda faces two options. First, affirming a political alliance among Ennahda, the Democratic Current and the Dignity Coalition. This coalition encompasses more than 90 deputies. Second, increasing the number of participating parties to ensure a backup for the government.

Ennahda is expected to hold a meeting for the Shura Council at the end of this week to discuss the updates.

In this regard, Ennahda's Mohamed Ben Salem said that the party has proposed other figures for the premiership beside Ennahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi. However, he denied the presence of any difficulties in forming the upcoming government.

Ben Salem added that Ennahda seeks to get political support for the government and to get the greatest number of votes. It is possible to find a patriotic figure who is accepted by the parties wishing to take part in the government, he added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.