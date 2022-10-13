World Body Condemns Russian Moves

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution Wednesday that condemns Russia's illegal annexation of four regions of eastern Ukraine, with 143 states voting in favor.

The move by the General Assembly came after the world body convened an emergency session Monday to discuss Moscow-backed referendums to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in violation of international law.

Five countries -- Russia, Venezuela, North Korea, Belarus and Syria -- voted against the resolution while 35 abstained, including China and India.

The General Assembly resolution urges all states and international organizations not to recognize any alteration of Russia of the four regions and demands that it immediately and unconditionally reverse its decisions.

It demands that Russia ''immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders''

It also supports ''the de-escalation of the current situation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict through political dialogue, negotiation, mediation and other peaceful means.''

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was grateful to those 143 states that supported the resolution in a tweet after the vote.

''The demand is clear: Russian decisions on attempted annexation must be reversed; Russia must withdraw its forces from all of Ukraine's territory,'' he said.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to the UN, said it was a ''monumental day'' for the United Nations following the adoption of the resolution.

She said ''143 member states voted for a resolution that rejected Russia's attempted annexations and reaffirmed the fundamental principles of the UN Charter. This means that, in the eyes of the world, Ukraine's borders remain the same.”

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia called the resolution "politicized'' and ''provocative'' and slammed its supporters, calling them ''unscrupulous Western blackmailers.''

Earlier, Russia asked for a secret ballot for the vote, but the UN General Assembly rejected its request.