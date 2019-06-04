World Condemns Bloody Crackdown in Sudan

The international community deplored a bloody crackdown by Sudanese security forces Monday against protestors staging a sit-in in the capital Khartoum which left at least 13 dead and hundreds wounded.

British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt condemned the attack.

“This is an outrageous step that will only lead to more polarization and violence,” Hunt said on Twitter

He said the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) bore “full responsibility” for the deadly crackdown and the international community will hold it to account.

Qatar said it was following recent developments in “brotherly” Sudan with concern and expressed regret at the decision of security forces to forcibly disperse peaceful and unarmed protestors.

“This [deadly crackdown] could lead to serious ramifications that could negatively impact the path of peaceful transformation and the Sudanese national fabric,” it said in its statement.

The U.S. called the crackdown “wrong” and said it must stop, adding the responsibility fell on the TMC.

Tibor Nagy, the U.S. State Department’s assistant secretary for African affairs, condemned Sudan’s “junta”, referring to the deadly incident as a brutal and coordinated attack.

“The people of Sudan deserve a civilian-led government that works for the people, not an authoritarian military council that works against them,” he added.

German Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Christofer Burger condemned the deadly violence and excessive force to disperse the protestors.

“There can be no justification for this violence and it must stop immediately,” he said, calling on all actors to refrain from any escalatory steps and return to the negotiation table.

Turkey meanwhile said it was “deeply concerned” about the violence in Sudan and noted that the negotiation process should be in line with national consensus.

Ankara emphasized that peaceful methods should be adopted instead of resorting to violence to ensure the country’s stability and security, urging the TMC to promptly meet the expectations of the Sudanese people.





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the use of force to disperse the protestors at the sit-in site and said he is alarmed by reports that security forces have opened fire inside medical facilities, according to his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres also reminded the TMC of its responsibility for the safety and security of the citizens of Sudan.

The European Union called on Sudanese military officials to transfer power to civilians.

“Any decision to intensify the use of force can only derail the political process. The European Union’s priority remains the rapid transfer of power to a civilian authority,” said Maja Kocijancic, the EU foreign affairs and security policy spokeswoman.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the African Union Commission, in a statement called for an “immediate and transparent investigation in order to hold those all responsible accountable”.

Current situation

The sit-in has been the epicenter of protests demanding the TMC hand over power to a civilian government.

In early April, Sudan’s military establishment deposed Omar al-Bashir following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule.

The TMC is now overseeing a two-year transitional period during which it has pledged to hold presidential elections.

Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets demanding the TMC relinquish power at the earliest possible date to a civilian authority.

This article has been adapted from its original source.