  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Would You Vote For Ivanka if She Ran For The US Senate in 2022?

Would You Vote For Ivanka if She Ran For The US Senate in 2022?

Published December 14th, 2020 - 12:19 GMT
In this file photo taken on September 22, 2020 Jared Kushner, White House Senior Advisor and Ivanka Trump, White House Senior Advisor, walk with their children Arabella and Joseph, arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland with US President Donald Trump. The United Arab Emirates is getting top-of-the-line fighter jets. Morocco is winning recognition for decades-old territorial claims. And Sudan is coming off the US terrorism blacklist. MANDEL NGAN / AFP
In this file photo taken on September 22, 2020 Jared Kushner, White House Senior Advisor and Ivanka Trump, White House Senior Advisor, walk with their children Arabella and Joseph, arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland with US President Donald Trump. The United Arab Emirates is getting top-of-the-line fighter jets. Morocco is winning recognition for decades-old territorial claims. And Sudan is coming off the US terrorism blacklist. MANDEL NGAN / AFP
Highlights
“Ivanka definitely has political ambitions, no question about it,” a source told CNN. “She wants to run for something, but that still needs to be figured out.”

US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, has reportedly bought an expensive plot of land in the state of Florida, indicating that she might be considering a run for US Senate through the state.

Trump himself owns the Mar-A-Lago resort – as a potential base for his daughter to launch a political career of her own, The Guardian reported on Sunday.

Republican incumbent Senator Marco Rubio’s seat is up for grab in 2022 midterm elections.

“Ivanka definitely has political ambitions, no question about it,” a source told CNN. “She wants to run for something, but that still needs to be figured out.”

Donald Trump Jr. is another member of the Trump family potentially eyeing up a political future post-Trump.

The outgoing president is yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden after the GOP loss in the 2020 presidential election.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are reportedly spending more than $30m on a land lot on Miami’s exclusive Indian Creek Island, which has been dubbed the “Billionaire’s Bunker”.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Press TV. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...