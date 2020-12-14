Would You Vote For Ivanka if She Ran For The US Senate in 2022?

US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, has reportedly bought an expensive plot of land in the state of Florida, indicating that she might be considering a run for US Senate through the state.

Trump himself owns the Mar-A-Lago resort – as a potential base for his daughter to launch a political career of her own, The Guardian reported on Sunday.

Republican incumbent Senator Marco Rubio’s seat is up for grab in 2022 midterm elections.

Great to be back in Orlando, Florida! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dnSl4hX13S — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 30, 2020

“Ivanka definitely has political ambitions, no question about it,” a source told CNN. “She wants to run for something, but that still needs to be figured out.”

Donald Trump Jr. is another member of the Trump family potentially eyeing up a political future post-Trump.

The outgoing president is yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden after the GOP loss in the 2020 presidential election.

Knowing she's been in close proximity with her Covid-infected

father and other staff members, Ivanka gladly went around the state of Florida (AND North Carolina) exposing at risk- groups with potential infection; and took pictures of it all. What a ghoul.https://t.co/YagckxUkS7 — 🎼#%$ Sosialist Dahlo (@DagDahlo) October 4, 2020

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are reportedly spending more than $30m on a land lot on Miami’s exclusive Indian Creek Island, which has been dubbed the “Billionaire’s Bunker”.

