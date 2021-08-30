  1. Home
  3. A Year Early! Algeria's Local Elections on November 27

Published August 30th, 2021 - 07:10 GMT
Algeria decides to hold local elections on Nov. 27
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune speaks outside a polling station in Bouchaoui, on the western outskirts of Algeria's capital Algiers, on June 12, 2021 during the 2021 parliamentary elections. AFP / RYAD KRAMDI
Algeria announced Sunday that local elections will be held on Nov. 27, one year earlier than originally scheduled.

"President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune signed on Saturday, 28 August 2021, a presidential decree convening the electorate for early elections of the municipal and provincial councils, scheduled for Saturday 27 November 2021," said a statement issued by the presidency.

The presidential decree also provides for the exceptional review of the electoral lists during the period from Sept. 5-15, the statement added.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


