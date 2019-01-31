Yellow Vest Leader Maxime Nicolle Vows to Leave France if All Fails

Maxime Nicolle (Twitter)

One of the pioneer figures of France's Yellow Vest protests on Wednesday announced that he would leave France if the government didn't adopt new economic measures to ease problems of French people.

In a statement issued on social media, Maxime Nicolle argued that the measures the French government has taken were “insufficient.”

Nicolle said that he would request for asylum in a country where extradition is prohibited, adding that he would ask for help from the members of the UN.

Criticizing the government's economic and political policies, he said that he would take to the streets again on Saturday.

Last week, Nicolle was arrested in Bordeaux for encouraging and taking part in protests; he was later released.

Since Nov. 17, thousands of protesters wearing bright yellow vests -- dubbed the Yellow Vests -- have gathered in major French cities, including Paris, to protest Macron's controversial fuel tax hikes and deteriorating economic situation.

Demonstrators held protests blocking roads, as well as the entrances and exits to gas stations and factories across the country.

Under pressure, Macron announced a rise in the minimum wage and scuttled the tax hike.

Since then, however, the protests have grown into a broader movement aimed at tackling income inequality and are calling for giving citizens a stronger voice in government decision-making.

At least 10 people have died, around 6,000 others have been detained and over 2,000 others have been injured in the protests.

