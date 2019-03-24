Yellow Vest Protesters Rally for 19th Week

Demonstrators including 'Yellow Vest' (gilets jaunes) protesters take part in a 'Day of strikes' called by French workers' unions. ()

France's Yellow Vest protestors on Saturday again took to the streets of cities nationwide to protest the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

In their 19th week, and following continued violence, demonstrations faced tight security measures. Protestors were not allowed along Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees or in the city centers of Bordeaux, Toulouse, Marseille, Nice, and Rouen.

Security forces announced 51 protestors had been arrested so far, and 29 who defied the ban on the Champs-Elysees were fined.

Didier Lallement, the new Paris police chief, said they had formed special units to respond to the protestors more quickly.

In Paris, some 6,000 policemen were on duty, with two drones aiding them. French soldiers were also deployed to ensure order.

Protestors in Nice, southern France, held protests despite the ban, and 20 were arrested.

On Friday, Gen. Bruno Leray, the military governor of Paris, said the security units were allowed to fire if their lives were threatened.

Yellow Vest protests began four months ago as a reaction to rising fuel costs. However, the demonstrations later turned into anti-government riots.

The protests have left 11 people dead and more than 2,000 injured, according to the French government.

Some 8,400 people have been arrested for the protests and 2,000 got prison sentences.

