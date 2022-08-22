Yemen: 13 People Killed in Lightning Strikes

ALBAWABA - Yemenis are now dying from the cosmos! Its trending on different social media platforms.
6 #Yemeni women were killed and over 17 others injured yesterday when a lightning strike hit near a condolence gathering in Asha of Amran governorate, northern #Yemen, according to local sources 😥 pic.twitter.com/v7ibnjdskY— Ali Al-Sakani (@Alsakaniali) August 22, 2022
Thirteen people were killed and 21 others injured in a single day in Yemen from lightning strikes, local media reported according to Anadolu.
A total of 13 people were killed and 21 others injured in a single day in Yemen from lightning strikes https://t.co/Ke1Qj1GqNQ pic.twitter.com/kNoekIMvfn— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) August 22, 2022
The deaths from lightening strikes has been picked up by the Houthi-run Saba news agency. It reported seven people died and eight others were injured as a result of lightning strikes in various parts of the Hajjah province in north-west Yemen.
13 Killed From Lightning Strikes In Yemen https://t.co/Y3mJy4JDTy #news #riskmap pic.twitter.com/mQ2nVa7xHq— RiskMap (@riskmap_) August 22, 2022
There are much hashtags on the lightening. Elsewhere, the September Net website reported six Yemeni women lost their lives and 13 others were injured when lightning struck during a funeral service in the Amran province which is to the central west of the country.
The local media reported that seven people died and eight others were injured as a result of lightning strikes in various parts of Hajjah province. #Yemen #Aden #LightningStrike #HajjahProvince #Deaths https://t.co/DhvimUARH7— Sinar Daily (@sinardailymy) August 22, 2022
Heavy rains and floods resulted in the death of 77 people in Yemen according to the UN on 12 August alone.
According to authorities, at least 77 people, including children, were killed due to heavy rains and flooding in #Yemen in the past two weeks. for more read..#Yemen: Situation Update - Humanitarian Impact of Flooding | 28 July - 10 August 2022 https://t.co/ZiKcjbqMzh— Zaid al-Alaya'a (@zaidaahmed) August 13, 2022
