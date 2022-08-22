  1. Home
Yemen: 13 People Killed in Lightning Strikes

Marwan Asmar

Published August 22nd, 2022 - 07:43 GMT
ALBAWABA - Yemenis are now dying from the cosmos! Its trending on different social media platforms.

Thirteen people were killed and 21 others injured in a single day in Yemen from lightning strikes, local media reported according to Anadolu.

The deaths from lightening strikes has been picked up by the Houthi-run Saba news agency. It reported seven people died and eight others were injured as a result of lightning strikes in various parts of the Hajjah province in north-west Yemen.

There are much hashtags on the lightening. Elsewhere, the September Net website reported six Yemeni women lost their lives and 13 others were injured when lightning struck during a funeral service in the Amran province which is to the central west of the country.

Heavy rains and floods resulted in the death of 77 people in Yemen according to the UN on 12 August alone.

 

