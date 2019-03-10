Yemen Alert: Houthis Threaten New Onslaught on Hodeidah

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have fled their homes as fighting intensifies near Hodeidah city [Nabil Hassan / AFP]

Houthi militias threatened on Saturday to blow up the situation in Hodeidah as the group intensified attacks against vital sites and government-controlled positions east and south the city.

Defense Minister in the “coup government” Mohammed al-Atefi warned government forces, saying, “Our combat readiness is higher than ever and we possess strong deterrent, defensive, and offensive options.”

He said there would be surprises and an effective force to be used in the coming days and in a timely manner.

Observers in Yemen assume that militias lately received new types of missiles from Iran.

They said Iranian weapons were smuggled to Hodeidah and the western Yemeni shores, where Houthis still control a large part of land overlooking the Red Sea, including the ports of Hodeidah, Saleef, and Ras Issa.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Minister of Information Muammar al-Eryani posted on his twitter page a video record showing a large fire at the Thabet's Brothers factories east the city of Hodeidah, which is controlled by government forces.

He said the fire was caused by Houthi bombs.

Eryani warned that the legitimate government in Yemen has lost its patience and he called on UN envoy Martin Griffiths, and head of UN monitoring mission Lieutenant-General Michael Lollesgaard to take a clear position on the militias’ insistence on blowing up the situation in Hodeidah and violating the truce.

Last week, Houthis informed UN officials in Sanaa they contended to maintain security presence in the city of Hodeidah and its ports, refusing to surrender to the legitimate government or end their security and administrative presence in the city.

Griffths is holding talks with warring parties in his “last chance” to save a ceasefire agreement reached in Sweden last December between the government and Houthis, after both agreed on a preliminary compromise for redeploying their forces from the port city of Hodeidah.

