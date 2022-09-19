Yemen Separatists Take Control of al-Qaeda Stronghold

Yemen’s separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) said Sunday its forces captured a major stronghold for al-Qaeda terrorists in the southern Abyan province.

STC spokesman Mohammad al-Naqeeb said southern forces brought under control al-Qaeda stronghold in Mudiyah district, east of the provincial capital Zinjibar.

He said the camp was used by al-Qaeda terrorists to launch attacks in Zinjibar city.

Al-Naqeeb said two STC soldiers, including a senior commander, were killed during the attack to seize the camp.

On September 6, at least 22 soldiers from the STC-affiliated Security Belt Forces were killed in an attack by al-Qaeda terrorists in Abyan. Following the attack, STC forces launched a military operation to cleanse Abyan from terrorist organizations.

Military headquarters in Abyan come under frequent attacks, usually attributed to al-Qaeda, which is active in the mountainous areas on the outskirts of Ahwar and Al-Mahfad districts, east of Zinjibar city.

The Yemeni army and forces of the allied Southern Transitional Council share control of Abyan province.

