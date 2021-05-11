Yemeni Drone Attack Targets Saudi's Abha Airport

The spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces says the Yemeni forces and allied Popular Committees fighters have launched a new drone attack targeting Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Asir.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a post on Twitter on Monday that the Yemeni drone has hit the designated target at the Saudi airport with high precision.

"The Air Force launched an offensive operation against an important military target at Abha International Airport with Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) bomber drone, achieving an accurate hit, by the grace of God," he said.

شن سلاح الجو المسير عملية هجومية على هدف عسكري مهم في مطار أبها الدولي بطائرة مسيرة نوع قاصف 2K محققة إصابة دقيقة بفضل الله.

هذا الاستهداف يأتي في إطار الرد الطبيعي والمشروع على تصعيد العدوان والحصار المتواصل على بلدنا. — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) May 10, 2021

He noted that the attack came in line with the country's "legitimate response" to the aggression's escalation and an all-out siege on the Yemeni people.

The airport has been a frequent target of Yemeni drones over the past months.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement.



Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have, however, gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives.

The United Nations says more than 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger. The world body also refers to the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Saudi war has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.

Yemen’s forces have vowed to sustain their retaliatory measures as long as the invaders and their supporters keep up the war and siege.