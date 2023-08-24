Yemeni journalist brutally attacked by Houthi gang in Sana’a

ALBAWABA- In a distressing incident tonight, Yemeni journalist Mujalli As-Samadi became the target of a brutal assault near his residence in As-Safiah, Sana’a. Following his attendance at a condolence function hall, As-Samadi was confronted by a gang of five individuals associated with the Houthi group.

They subjected him to a violent beating, during which they issued menacing threats, cautioning him to cease his writing endeavors under the risk of severe consequences.

عصابة مكونة من خمسة أشخاص تعتدي علي بالضرب بالقرب من منزلي بالصافية أثناء عودتي وتتوعد بالمزيد إن لم أكف عن الكتابة pic.twitter.com/qJJ15jW5yd — مجلي الصمدي (@mg70991) August 24, 2023

As-Samadi's journalistic journey has been marred by clashes with the Houthi group. His FM broadcasting station, "Yemen Voice" was forcefully seized, and all broadcasting equipment was confiscated.

Upon taking the matter to court, he emerged victorious, securing a ruling that mandated the return of his equipment and compensation from the Houthi Ministry of Information for the duration of the station's closure.

However, due to persistent resistance from the Houthi authorities, this verdict remains unimplemented. Being an active journalist on social media, As-Samadi has consistently voiced criticism against Houthi corruption.

This recent attack has inflicted visible injuries upon him, with blood on his mouth and facial swelling as evidence of the violence endured.

The gravity of this reckless incident has sparked outrage among Yemeni activists and members of parliament, who expressed their solidarity with him. They fervently call upon the de facto Houthi government to promptly take decisive action against the assailants accountable for this assault.

