Security forces shoot protesters in Aden, south of Yemen

ALBAWABA- Security forces associated with the Southern Transitional Council (STC) opened fire on demonstrators protesting against the ongoing electricity outage and worsening essential services, tonight in Aden.

A group of protesters, including those sustaining severe injuries, rallied on Wednesday evening to denounce the collapse of critical services, with a primary focus on the electricity crisis.

The protests escalated to the vicinity of Ma'ashiq Palace, the administrative hub of the Saudi-UAE coalition-supported presidency and government. Hundreds of young individuals took to Aden's streets employing tire fires to obstruct main roads.

Tensions heightened near the Ma'ashiq Palace gates, prompting the Southern Transitional Council forces to enhance security measures surrounding the Transitional Council premises in an effort to prevent potential protests in proximity.

Areas under the Saudi-UAE-backed government face dire circumstances, resulting in difficulties accessing basic necessities, including potable water. Over the past eight years, Aden, Yemen's interim capital has witnessed a decline in services, notably electricity, and has been marred by sporadic violent clashes among Yemeni factions.

Aden's inhabitants have expressed discontent over persistent power cuts, rendering life in the city almost unbearable. The elderly and infirm have suffered, with fatalities attributed to the combination of extreme heat and humidity.