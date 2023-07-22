Yemeni police arrest assailants in UN WFP Director's assassination

ALBAWABA- Today, the Yemeni Security Media Center in Taiz announced a significant breakthrough in the investigation of Moayid Hamidi's assassination, the director of the World Food Program (WFP) team.

According to the adviser to the security director of Taiz, the identities of the attackers responsible for the fatal attack have been identified, and security forces have arrested the Key suspects and ten others in the assassination of Moayid Hamidi from UN WFP.

شرطة تعز تعلن ضبط المنفذين المباشرين وأكثر من 10 آخرين مشاركين في جريمة اغتيال مدير برنامج الأغذية العالمي "مؤيد حميدي" في مدينة التربة جنوبي المحافظة pic.twitter.com/V2J3TS26ML — المصدر أونلاين (@almasdaronline) July 22, 2023

Moayid Hamidi, a Jordanian citizen and the head of the WFP team in Taiz, was tragically killed on Friday. Several Yemeni citizens were injured during the attack carried out by unknown gunmen in the Turbah area, which is under the control of the internationally recognized government in Yemen's southwestern region.

The incident occurred while he was having lunch in one of the city's restaurants yesterday afternoon.