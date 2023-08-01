Yemeni teen brutally attacked by Turkish mob in Istanbul

ALBAWABA- Rising concerns over Turkish racism towards Arabs, a widely circulated shocking video on social media has sparked anger among Yemenis and Arabs in Turkey after a group of Turks in a residential neighborhood in Istanbul attacked a 16-year-old Yemeni boy, Firas Al-Nahari while he was playing football.

شباب أتراك يعتدون بشكل جماعي بالضرب على فتى يمني في أحد المجمعات السكنية بمدينة اسطنبول على خلفية عراك سابق بين طفل يمني وآخر تركي



استهجان واسع للحادثة من أبناء الجالية اليمنية في تركيا ومطالبة للسلطات بضبط المعتدين وكبح خطاب العنصرية والتحريض ضد المهاجرين العرب pic.twitter.com/BwLCkKcRrW — المصدر أونلاين (@almasdaronline) August 1, 2023

The video reveals the brutal aggression of the Turkish attackers, who targeted Al-Nahari at the Crystal complex. Sources suggest that the altercation originated from a previous dispute between a Yemeni child and another Turkish child. Despite facing around 50 attackers, as reported by activists, Firas courageously resisted their violence.

This incident exposes the disturbing trend of Turkish attacks on Arabs and racism towards them, which has been a growing concern since President Erdogan's re-election. Numerous repeated incidents of attacks on Arab residents, particularly Syrians, have been documented, all driven by racist motives.

In a grim reminder, the same neighborhood recently witnessed a brutal attack on a Syrian national, resulting in his tragic death. Additionally, Turkish racist groups have aggressively targeted stores with Arabic signs, forcibly removing them and attacking the owners.

The distressing events highlight the urgent need to address and confront the issue of racism in Turkey, particularly towards Arab communities.

