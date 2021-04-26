Zarif in Qatar, Spell Iran's Ties to The Region

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has described Iran’s neighbors as the country’s priority, saying President Hassan Rouhani’s HOPE initiative demonstrates Tehran’s approach to regional countries.

Zarif made the remarks in a tweet early Monday after meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha.

Excellent consultations with my brothers H.H. Emir of Qatar @TamimBinHamad & DPM/FM @MBA_AlThani_ on expansion of constructive bilateral relations & enhanced coordination on regional & global issues.#HOPE initiative is Iran's approach to the region.



Neighbors are our priority. pic.twitter.com/Gw9KFiMUZx — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 25, 2021

“#HOPE initiative is Iran's approach to the region,” he added.

Addressing the UN General Assembly meeting in September 2019, President Rouhani presented Iran's HOPE initiative which calls on all regional countries to cooperate in order to promote security in the Persian Gulf.



On Sunday evening, Zarif discussed the latest developments in Tehran-Doha relations in different fields with Qatar’s emir, describing the existing potential to expand bilateral ties as positive.

During the meeting, Zarif explained Iran’s stance with regard to expanding its relations with regional countries. He also briefed the emir on the latest developments in the Vienna talks between Iran and the other parties to a 2015 nuclear deal.

For his part, the Qatari emir underlined the importance of bilateral relations between Tehran and Doha, and voiced his country’s willingness to further expand the ties.

Earlier in the day, Zarif told his Qatari counterpart that the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy approach is based on the expansion of relations with regional states.

He also called intra-regional talks aimed at boosting stability in the region a vital necessity.