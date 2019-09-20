Zarif Threatens 'All-Out War' if Military Strikes on Iran Made

Iran's foreign minister has threatened "all-out war" in case of strikes against his country by the U.S. or Saudi Arabia.

In an exclusive interview with CNN posted on Thursday, Javad Zarif denied involvement in recent attacks on Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco’s facilities which upended the kingdom's oil output.

The attacks have been claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, which are supported by Tehran.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is increasingly pointing the finger at Iran for the attacks, while Riyadh claimed Wednesday it has an evidence of Iran’s involvement.





However, Zarif did not provide solid evidence that the Houthis carried out the attack.

"I know that we didn't do it. I know that the Houthis made a statement that they did it," he told CNN.

Zarif stressed that Iran is not seeking a military conflict but that "all-out war" would be Iran's reaction to any military strike by the U.S. or Saudi Arabia.

"I make a very serious statement about defending our country. I am making a very serious statement that we don't want to engage in a military confrontation," he added.

