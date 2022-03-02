  1. Home
  Zelensky: 6000 Russian Soldiers Killed in Ukraine War

Zelensky: 6000 Russian Soldiers Killed in Ukraine War

March 2nd, 2022
ALBAWABA - Breaking news: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says 6000 Russian soldiers killed on the war against his country.

He added much Russian military have been destroyed in the war that is now in its 6th day.

