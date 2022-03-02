Zelensky Asks World Jews 'Not to be Silent' on Ukraine Invasion

ALBAWABA - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky asks the Jews of the world 'not to be silent' and speak up against the invasion of the Ukraine by Russian forces that is starting its seventh day.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the world's Jews to speak out Wednesday after a Russian missile strike on a Kyiv television tower built on the site of a Holocaust massacrehttps://t.co/tDDNuYiWjZ — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) March 2, 2022

The war on Ukraine is turning bloody. Zelensky is making appeals to people all over the world, in the US, Europe to rally around Ukraine.