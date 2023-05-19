Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit in Japan

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Japan to attend G7 Hiroshima Summit on Sunday.

Russian war in Ukraine is on the top of the agenda in the G7 Summit after the U.S. announcement of implementing a new set of sanctions on Russia "war machine."

Amid strict sanctions pushed by the United States, British government announced a new restrictions regarding Russian diamond.

The U.K. said to ban imports of the Russian precious stones. BBC reported that the Russian diamond industry reached $4 billion exports in 2021.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said: "Who would doubt that our president will not be present there? We were sure that our president would definitely be in any part of the world, where the country needs him, in order to solve the issue of stability of our country."

The G7 summit in Japan kicked off on Thursday and will continue for three days. The summit is expected to discuss many topics including Russian war in Ukraine, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, confirm and strengthen G7 cooperation on a "free and open Indo-Pacific," and other issues.

"With the cooperation of everyone in Japan, including the host cities and prefectures, I wish to foster the momentum of the G7 Presidency year. Let us work together toward the success of the Summit and Ministerial Meetings as well as toward a bright future for Japan and the world," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.