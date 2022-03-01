Zelensky Calls on Foreigners to Come to Ukraine to Fight The Russians

As fighting in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion kills hundreds, displaces over 500,000 and devastates civilian areas, Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky have invited foreigners to come fight for Ukraine.

“If you have combat experience in Europe and do not want to look at the indecision of politicians, you can come to our country and join us in defending Europe, where it is very necessary now,” President Zelensky said in a statement.

He later announced that, “Anyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals.”

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba echoed the president's statements and announced official military units were being formed by Ukraine for incoming foreign fighters.

He wrote on Twitter, “Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries. Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too.”

This is not the first time foreign fighters have been encouraged to come fight in Ukraine, however. In 2015, during ongoing fighting between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’s east, Ukraine approved a law welcoming foreign fighters.

It legalized the service of foreigners in Ukraine’s military and made it easier for foreigners who serve in Ukraine’s military to receive citizenship.

But a growing global condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a new movement of foreigners claiming to want to get in on the fighting, although it’s not always clear whether the claims are serious or just following a performative social media trend.

For some, the claims of wanting to fight are anything but performative and Ukraine’s call to action have struck a chord, particularly so with military veterans. Reports of combat veterans making their way to Ukraine have been circulating online, and a notable example of special forces veterans making their way to Ukraine was picked up by BuzzFeed.

A reported six Americans, three Britons and a German all possessing military combat experience went to Poland with the intention of entering Ukraine. BuzzFeed reported that they said they wanted to be the first foreign fighters to officially join Ukraine’s newly founded foreigner military unit.

And while Western governments like the U.S. have repeatedly stated they have no intention of sending military personnel to fight with Ukraine, some governments have encouraged Ukraine’s call for foreign fighters.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in an interview with BBC News that she supported Britons looking to fight for freedom “not just for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe.”

On Sunday Feb. 28, Minister Kuleba of Ukraine announced visa-free entry for foreign fighters and said, “Now these people have a legal right and legal framework to fight under the chain of command of the armed forces of Ukraine. Their access to Ukraine will be facilitated to the maximum extent possible.”

