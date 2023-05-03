  1. Home
  3. Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to Finland

Published May 3rd, 2023 - 10:37 GMT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks on during a meeting with French President on February 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an unplanned visit to Finland on Wednesday.

Zelensky arrived in Helsinki for one day visit to attend the Nordic summit.

The president will have a meeting with four Nordic prime ministers who are gathering at the residency of Finnish President Sauli Niinistö to discuss their support for Ukraine over a year after the Russian invasion and aggression in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy will meet Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway’s Jonas Gahr Støre, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Iceland’s Katrín Jakobsdóttir during his visit to Finland.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Feb. 24, 2022, a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

