Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to Finland

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an unplanned visit to Finland on Wednesday.

Zelensky arrived in Helsinki for one day visit to attend the Nordic summit.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Finland on a visit, according to the Office of the Head of State Sauli Niinistö



During the visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet with the Prime Ministers of the Nordic countries with the participation of Niinistö.… pic.twitter.com/ybCZbkDBZe — Lew Anno Suport #Ukraine 24/2-22 (@anno1540) May 3, 2023

The president will have a meeting with four Nordic prime ministers who are gathering at the residency of Finnish President Sauli Niinistö to discuss their support for Ukraine over a year after the Russian invasion and aggression in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy will meet Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway’s Jonas Gahr Støre, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Iceland’s Katrín Jakobsdóttir during his visit to Finland.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Feb. 24, 2022, a "special military operation" in Ukraine.