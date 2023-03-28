Zelenskyy: Russia destroyed Ukraine churches

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had targeted and destroyed many churches during its war in Ukraine.

A video was shared by Zelenskyy showing multiple churches in Donetsk and Kharkiv ruined by the Russian offensive. He wrote: "Russian terror destroyed hundreds of churches and prayer houses in Ukraine."

Russian terror destroyed hundreds of churches and prayer houses in Ukraine. For 🇷🇺 everything is just a target. But the rockets and artillery of the terrorist state did not break our humanity and faith. 🇺🇦 will win, life will win! pic.twitter.com/6YCxVwHMdp — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2023

Zelenskyy maintained: "The rockets and artillery of the terrorist state did not break our humanity and faith."

Zelenskyy mentioned that Sviatohirsk Lavra, Holy Dormition Cathedral, and Yelet Assumption Monastery were destroyed by Russia.

The video shared by the Ukraine president contained not only the names of the churches demolished by Russian forces but also the year of building and year of destruction and the alleged weapon used to destroy them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year.