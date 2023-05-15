Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to UK

  1. Home
Published May 15th, 2023 - 06:34 GMT
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a coordination meeting on the state border protection in the northwestern regions of Ukraine. (Photo by HANDOUT / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes a surprise visit to the United Kingdom on Monday. 

Zelenskyy posted on Twitter confirming his visit to Britain. He said: "The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

He maintained: "This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations."

The Ukraine president is expected to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit.

The visit comes after the British government's announcement on Thursday to send Ukraine with long-range missiles to fight the Russian invasion, BBC reported.

