Zelenskyy survives assassination attempt

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is said to have survived an assassination attempt, according to the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).
SBU revealed that a woman, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested by Ukraine authorities collecting "intelligence” about Zelenskyy's visit to Mykolaiv in late July.
The woman is said to be from the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv and was gathering information about the visit with the aim to plan a Russian airstrike to kill the Ukrainian president, the SBU statement reads.
Security Service in Ukraine, however, foiled her plan and arrested her before taking any action. They also adopted new safety measures to protect Zelenskyy from any assassination attempt.
According to Ukraine media, the woman was caught "red-handed" when she "was trying to pass intelligence to the invaders."