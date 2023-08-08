Zelenskyy survives assassination attempt

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is said to have survived an assassination attempt, according to the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).

SBU revealed that a woman, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested by Ukraine authorities collecting "intelligence” about Zelenskyy's visit to Mykolaiv in late July.

The woman is said to be from the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv and was gathering information about the visit with the aim to plan a Russian airstrike to kill the Ukrainian president, the SBU statement reads.

BREAKING:



Ukraine announces it has foiled a planned assassination attempt against Zelensky during his upcoming visit to Mykolaiv.



A man has been arrested for trying to provide the Russians with Zelensky’s coordinates for a missile strike. pic.twitter.com/e6ltVKBiNI — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 7, 2023

Security Service in Ukraine, however, foiled her plan and arrested her before taking any action. They also adopted new safety measures to protect Zelenskyy from any assassination attempt.

According to Ukraine media, the woman was caught "red-handed" when she "was trying to pass intelligence to the invaders."