Breaking Headline

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Zelenskyy survives assassination attempt

Zelenskyy survives assassination attempt

Published August 8th, 2023 - 06:08 GMT
assassination attempt
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) looking on as he awards and congratulates servicemen on the day of Special Operations Forces, during a visit to their forward positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is said to have survived an assassination attempt, according to the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).

Also ReadRussia foils assassination attempt targeting Crimea headRussia foils assassination attempt targeting Crimea head

SBU revealed that a woman, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested by Ukraine authorities collecting "intelligence” about Zelenskyy's visit to Mykolaiv in late July.

The woman is said to be from the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv and was gathering information about the visit with the aim to plan a Russian airstrike to kill the Ukrainian president, the SBU statement reads.

Security Service in Ukraine, however, foiled her plan and arrested her before taking any action. They also adopted new safety measures to protect Zelenskyy from any assassination attempt.

According to Ukraine media, the woman was caught "red-handed" when she "was trying to pass intelligence to the invaders."

Tags:assassination attemptZelenskyyUkraineRussiaWar

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now